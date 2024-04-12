Florissant, MO Author Publishes Memoir
April 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOpen Letter: A Memoir, a new book by Kitty Kaye Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This memoir is about healing. Dealing with family and their drama and trauma. It's also about our memories and how we handle them and grow from them. The goal is to turn something negative into something positive. In this memoir, you will encounter bizarre, out-of-this-world, funny, and devastating events in my life. You will read how I learned to handle and grow from my experiences. Along the way, with some help from some supportive people, I helped myself realize these events may or may not define who I am today.
About the Author
Kitty Kaye believes there is good in all people. We all go through trials and tribulations which make us who we are today. She is the poster child of the underdog and encourages everyone to fight for what they believe in. She also believes hard work and a desire to achieve will get you anywhere you want to be. Wilson works hard to protect her loved ones and is always outspoken about doing the right thing. She lives with rheumatoid arthritis and some other serious ailments, but this doesn't stop her from following her dreams. She believes life is marvelous and there is always a bigger picture. Wilson is always looking for new and exciting challenges. This is her first novel, and she hopes everyone will enjoy it and learn that healing comes from within.
Open Letter: A Memoir is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-381-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/open-letter-a-memoir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/open-letter-a-memoir/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
