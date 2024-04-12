Killeen, TX Author Publishes Fiction Novel
April 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Force Within: Recon Scout, a new book by Squatty-Body, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Force Within is the story of one sergeant and his scouting team's trials and tribulations in the wilds of Vietnam during the height of the war. He had many missions in his role, but his most important one was this… to stay alive.
About the Author
Squatty-Body is retired from the United States Army after 22 years of service. During his younger years, he was a recon scout in Vietnam. His duties were patrolling, ambushes, reconning, surveillance, and long-range patrols with movement to contact. He went to country in charge of a team of scouts. It was a long year, 173 patrols and a flight home.
The Force Within: Recon Scout is a 290-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-439-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-force-within-recon-scout/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-force-within-recon-scout/
