Lancaster, NH Author Publishes Mystery Novel
April 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Obscured Quest, a new book by Dale Helm, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following two heartbreaking losses, Wayne Chapulis decides to leave the US and take on a business opportunity in Finland, where his mother and brother reside. Soon after his arrival, he receives an old photograph of his dad shaking hands with an unknown man.
An Obscured Quest is launched as Wayne tries to determine the man's identity. During his search, he is brought back to his childhood's settings and also gets re-introduced to his former best friend's kid sister, who has grown into a beautiful young woman. Despite that bright spot, Wayne soon finds himself being followed, assaulted in his home, and comes upon the stranger he seeks-murdered. Finnish cops and US Embassy personnel take up an investigation, but the harassment doesn't stop. Little by little he comes up with new clues to his dad's decades-old doings that take him on a hunt to Sweden, Holland, and finally back to New England before the secrets his dad left behind are uncovered.
About the Author
Dale Helm is an ex-military man who, after completion of a university degree, chose a career in international tech business. He has lived in Finland, the Netherlands, and the USA. Currently, Helm lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and works remotely as a manager for a high-tech company. He has always been an active sportsman with backgrounds in skiing, soccer, hockey, and most other games you need a racket for. Helm served in the military branch that required extreme outdoors skills, so he is rather proficient in orienteering and surviving in harsh arctic conditions year-round. He has logged nearly a thousand skydive jumps and used to be a jumpmaster. Helm has two grown boys who live on their own and two grandkids. He is married but lives most of the time with his Siberian Husky with whom he hikes and skis on a daily basis. Helm still chases puck weekly, but he guesses these days it can only be called a poor imitation of hockey.
An Obscured Quest is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-540-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/an-obscured-quest/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/an-obscured-quest/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us