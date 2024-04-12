Denver, CO Author Publishes Spiritual Book
April 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChurch on Sand, a new book by Dr. D. Michael Hentrich, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
You might be one of many who think religion is just a mythological crutch for insecure, na"ive people. You might think this book is going to reinforce your skepticism and justify your views. On the other hand, you might be a serious and faithful believer who wants to know what this offensive and insulting book, Church on Sand, is saying. What you're about to read is perfect for both types of people but will make the heads of both of them spin. Neither will find what they're expecting, but both will be lifted up to an entirely new viewpoint.
Church on Sand is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-112-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/church-on-sand/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/church-on-sand/
