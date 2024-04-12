Bowie, MD Author & Former Professional Basketball Player Publishes Memoir
April 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Other Side of the Hoop: The European Basketball Experience, a new book by Bobby Kinzer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Other Side of the Hoop is a book about the multitude of experiences and obstacles that a young black American guy encountered while playing professional basketball in Europe. Unlike most books written by players who experienced playing professional basketball in the United States in the National Basketball Association (NBA), players like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and Wilt Chamberlain to name a few, this story is about a totally different basketball experience.
It's about the cultural differences, the geographic differences of being on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. Dealing with the side of foreign relationship differences and language barriers; the social and economic challenges; the sometimes-hysterical intimate encounters; coping with the ups and downs of the business side of basketball. This book has a dual purpose: One is to enlighten the readers who are basketball enthusiasts and young men and women that may consider playing ball on the other side of the ocean. The second and most important reason for writing this book is to enlighten and encourage people to persevere through their most challenging situations in life, whether they are basketball-related or not; a sort of professional development tool enabling people of all walks of life to learn from the lessons learned by the author.
Hopefully, this book provides some pearls of wisdom that illuminate a better way of life for people who may be struggling. The book is intended to make the readers laugh, engage in the journey, and go along for an adventure-filled ride. It's a true story full of remarkable experiences and accomplishments, revealing that obstacles are only opportunities for you to overcome and to motivate you to do better! The insatiable thirst for fame, fortune, and self begins with the search within. The journey is about who you are becoming; where you arrive determines what you become!
Praise for The Other Side of the Hoop: The European Basketball Experience:
"In talking about Basketball, it's on the same level as show business. There comes a time when we must move on and learn to do other things. I have been in it for 60 years. I learned years ago there are other things to do. So, in saying all of this, don't be one thing. Be many things and have another path to walk. Life is ever-learning." – Dr. Otis Williams of the Temptations
"The Other Side of the Hoop" is one of the few books about the European Professional Basketball experience. The stories shared in this book are not just for basketball enthusiasts; the rich lessons learned apply to all audiences. The book takes you on a journey through the highs and lows of stardom, fortune, and temptation. Through basketball championships and defeats, Bobby Kinzer reveals the journey's end at which he arrives, which will surprise you." – James Brown, CBS Hall of Fame Sports Broadcaster
"Bob (Big BOB) Kinzer. We first met at the Boys & Girls Club on 9th & P streets in Washington, D.C. I believe you were home in between seasons from Europe. I've heard many stories of guys that went overseas to play professionally. But my curiosity has grown over the years as I've tried to imagine all the complexities that come with that experience. When I think of my experience transitioning into the NBA, it seems the challenge of making the adjustment going overseas may be even more difficult. This book will help players better understand the European Professional Basketball Experience should they decide to take the journey. It will also serve as a guide for non-basketball people to learn how to cope with life's everyday challenges. Of course, if you've learned the art of assimilation, it becomes a wonderful opportunity to meet new people, see the world, and experience a new culture. Much Success with The Other Side of the Hoop!" – Phil Chenier, Former National Basketball Association Player/Champion, Washington Bullets
The Other Side of the Hoop: The European Basketball Experience is a 224-page paperback with a retail price of $19.95 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-025-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-other-side-of-the-hoop-the-european-basketball-experience/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-other-side-of-the-hoop-the-european-basketball-experience/
