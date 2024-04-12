Miami, FL Teen Author Publishes Historical Fiction
April 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSauria: A Prehistoric Anthology, a new book by Juan-Pablo Piña, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sauria is a riveting narrative spanning the activities of prehistoric creatures. Each instance gives a glimpse into their daily existence when seeking water, food, mates, and facing down danger. These slice-of-life tales are filled with facts, speculation, and outright fiction at times, offering a vivid tapestry of a world we'll never truly know. Read Sauria for a new sort of adventure, while learning what inspired the young author to create such detailed work.
About the Author
Juan-Pablo Piña is a young teenage boy who lives in South Florida with his parents and amazing younger brother. Since childhood, he has been enamored with the natural world and his main passions are dinosaurs and writing. He just started high school and has his sights set on becoming a paleobiologist. Sauria is the first of what he hopes to be many published works.
Sauria: A Prehistoric Anthology is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (hardcover $38.00, eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-674-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sauria-a-prehistoric-anthology-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sauria-a-prehistoric-anthology-pb/
