Towson, MD Author Publishes Historical Book

April 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLincoln and Kennedy: Redux, a new book by G. Darrell Russell Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Two presidents, 100 years apart. Times were different for both, but what similarities can we find between them.
G. Darrell Russell Jr. is a retired judge of the District Court of Maryland. He now practices law at a reduced pace in a small firm in eastern Baltimore County. He lives in Towson, Maryland. Three of his four adult children are nearby. His fourth child, Maureen, resides in Birmingham, Alabama, where she runs marathons like her dad. She obtained her graduate degree from South Alabama. Her brother Brendan also went to Alabama at the Tuscaloosa campus. Roll Tide Roll! Russell's other two children, Graham and Eileen, served their country in the Navy (SEAL program) and AmeriCorps, respectively. Russell spent early years as a lacrosse, tennis, and cross-country coach at his alma mater, Loyola University in Maryland. He was the first commissioner of the National Lacrosse League. He has authored several books on law and sports, his dual avocations. He is a trustee of his Elks Lodge in Towson.
Lincoln and Kennedy: Redux was first written by Russell while a law student at the University of Baltimore. It was entitled Lincoln and Kennedy: Looked at Kindly Together. He rewrote it out of nostalgia for the halcyon Kennedy days of Camelot.
Lincoln and Kennedy: Redux is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-299-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lincoln-and-kennedy-redux/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lincoln-and-kennedy-redux/
