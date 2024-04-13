San Diego, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Boy with a Dream…To Be Out at Sea, a new book by Joseph A. Proctor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Like many children, Joseph A. Proctor's son has always had a drive to be more independent. He wants to grow up and do things on his own faster than his father would prefer. Jackson has many interests, but has always been fascinated with ships like the R.M.S. Titanic, and he wants to be the captain someday. Before he can "set sail" and go out on his own, Proctor wants to do everything he can as his son's father, to prepare him for the world, but also teach him to be a generous, kind, empathetic, and hard-working person.
About the Author
Joseph A. Proctor is a United States Navy Veteran, which has had an influence on his son's passion for ships from the time he was a baby. Born and raised in Roseville, CA, Joseph's interests include spending time with family, cooking, exercising, and outdoor adventuring. His greatest achievement in life is raising and spending time with his best friend, his son.
A Boy with a Dream…To Be Out at Sea is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-204-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-boy-with-a-dream-to-be-out-at-sea/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-boy-with-a-dream-to-be-out-at-sea/
