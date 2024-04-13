Severna Park, MD Author Publishes Memoir
April 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiving Life as an Adventure, a new book by Esther Davis Lang, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The author was living in a Senior Independent Living Center in Severna Park MD, when the Covid 19 pandemic struck. Everything was locked down. She was bored. What better time to write about "what was it like back when" as her family had been urging her to do.
She begins her book by inviting you to a holiday dinner, speaking to the reader, personally. Her keen sense of humor is obvious as she tells of growing up in a small town in the hills of western Maryland. It was 1924.
In 1941, when attending college, WWII was raging on two fronts. She wanted to help. She spent 2 summers working at a Women's Land Army Camp, harvesting crops.
The army desperately needed Physical Therapists. Having the required biology credits, she accepted the Army's offer for training, at an army hospital and became a Physical Therapist. She describes working with soldiers with amputated legs and peripheral nerve injuries. They were not pitied but encouraged to find humor even in such situations.
She writes of her excitement and wonder as she travels to Norway, the Passion Play in Germany, the Canyons and Parks in the west. There are funny tales of tent camping with her brother and sister-in-law. She drove her "little red sable" and followed them, using a CB to communicate, (calling M & M, this is Red Sable, over)
In her book Esther Davis Lang has made history interesting, funny and easy to read.
Living Life as an Adventure is a 300-page paperback with a retail price of $72.00 (eBook $67.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-535-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/living-life-as-an-adventure/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/living-life-as-an-adventure/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
