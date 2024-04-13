Lewisville, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Love Edition: Living in Agape, a new book by Amber Collins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
THERE ARE MANY LEVELS TO LOVE and in The Love Edition, these different kinds of love are explored in depth, as well as how and why to live in the highest form of love, Agape. In a world filled with selfishness, to choose to understand life, beyond one's own perception, is to dwell in the highest form of love. When you become familiar with the difference between these kinds of love you can learn what level you operate at regularly and how they all are dependent upon one another and ultimately you can ascend and operate in the highest form. Through words and poetic paintings, explore the depth of love and learn more about how you were created to love as well.
About the Author
Amber Collins is a 29-year-old woman born in Lake Charles, La. She was raised in a small family and spent the majority of her time as a child writing. Aside from being a mother herself, she is the CEO of a non-profit organization called Thou Art Loosed A center for creative release, which focuses on teaching youth how to take internal trauma and turn it into something physical using Arts such as dance, music, painting, pottery and poetry. The organization also teaches life skills and how to navigate a world that has been riddled with things relating to grief, trauma, and loss. She is also a Master Reiki Healer and Herbalist. In her spare time she enjoys creating art, reading, being in nature, and spending time with her family and friends.
The Love Edition: Living in Agape is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-344-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-love-edition-living-in-agape/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-love-edition-living-in-agape/
