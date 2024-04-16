Ukiah, CA Author Publishes Diet Book
April 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDiets: You Love and Hate, a new book by Jo Ann Rosenfeld MD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Many individuals have questions and thoughts about different diets. In this book, you will get the reasons for these diets and how to assess and use them for your own health. What are low cholesterol or weight reduction diets? What are the good and bad points? All the information is based on recent investigations.
About the Author
Jo Ann Rosenfeld MD is a board-certified family physician with 44 years' practice and teaching, mostly in rural areas of Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, and most recently California. She graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and later became an assistant professor of medicine there. She was a residency director for 16 years. She has published six books on women's health, some for Cambridge University Press.
Diets: You Love and Hate is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-382-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/diets-you-love-and-hate/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/diets-you-love-and-hate/
