Junction City, KS Author Publishes Children's Book
April 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Haki & Lefty, a new book by Charles Gore Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Join in the adventures of Haki and Lefty, two opposites and best friends, in their world where no experience is one size fits all. Haki, the right sock, is a social and talkative individual and Lefty, the left sock, is a quiet spirit. But when Haki disappears, Lefty must find his voice to help find his best friend.
The Adventures of Haki & Lefty is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-422-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-haki-lefty-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-haki-lefty-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
