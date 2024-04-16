Union Springs, AL Author Publishes Collection of Works
April 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Testify Life is Forever, a new book by Curtis Malcolm Monroe Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Testify Life Is Forever is a collection of works from one Black man's experience growing up in the Deep South of Alabama. A powerful look into the Deep South Black community and racial tensions, Curtis Malcolm Monroe Sr.'s prose and verse provide a raw, real perspective on the state of America and the lack of liberty and justice for all.
About the Author
Curtis Malcolm Monroe Sr. was born in Tuskegee, Alabama, in 1951. He spent much of his youth living in an old shanty house with his single mother and five siblings. He and his siblings would chop wood for heat, eat wild game they caught for their mother to cook, and worked in the cotton fields. When she received enough money, his mother moved their family to a new town, and Monroe went on to graduate from Carver High School, class of 1970, the last class of all Black students. He and his brother went on to join the USAS during the Vietnam War. After the military, Monroe was married and had two sons. After his divorce, he went back to school. Now retired, he spends most of his time writing poems, short stories, and creating art.
I Testify Life is Forever is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-272-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-testify-life-is-forever-growing-up-in-the-deep-south-poems-and-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-testify-life-is-forever-growing-up-in-the-deep-south-poems-and-short-stories/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us