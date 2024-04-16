Del Rey Oaks, CA Author Publishes Thriller Novel
April 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Satanic Seal, a new book by Aida Francis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Satanic Seal is a sweeping romantic epic that spans nearly 274 years. It traces the lives of members of many families over the course of several generations, in Scotland, Mesopotamia, India, and America. The members of these families endure mystery deaths and personal tragedies.
Emma, the main character had struggled with God ever since she was a little girl, thinking that God was depriving her from being happy. Growing up in the blustery coastal city of Dundee, Scotland, Emma always felt a dark cloud hanging over her. Now an adult, the dark cloud seems to grow, swallowing up any chance she has with Joseph, the man she loves. Following multiple deaths of those closest to her, Emma spends her time analyzing and calculating who would die next!
Against this backdrop of emotional turmoil, Emma must cope with the miseries, and dramatic incidents, and she reaches a point where she is ready to die herself, if she could not solve the mystery of her losses.
About the Author
Aida Francis began writing at an early age, and her passion has never stopped. She started The Satanic Seal many years ago but life' challenges did not allow her to finish it until summer 2023. Francis published a remarkable poetry book, The River of Time, in 2022, portraying an intense emotion experienced throughout a lifetime, and the struggles that people face as they consider their remaining time on earth. Francis lived in Washington state prior to relocating to California, where she has now lived for several years. In 2015 she earned her doctoral degree in education.
The Satanic Seal is a 600-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-518-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-satanic-seal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-satanic-seal/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us