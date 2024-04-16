Distraught 9-1-1 Caller Dies After Deputy Sheriff Reveals Location of Hidden Firearm
April 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRiverside County faces a federal civil rights lawsuit (5:24-cv-00766) filed late last week on behalf of the estate of a Temecula man who died at his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The weapon had been hidden by concerned family members until a Riverside sheriff's deputy disclosed its location to the distraught man in a voicemail. Kurt Weiss, who suffered from depression and had been drinking heavily, had called 9-1-1 four different times the morning of April 11, 2022.
The wrongful death complaint, filed by civil rights attorneys Tim Scott and Michelle Angeles from McKenzie Scott PC, alleges that:
The complaint seeks general, compensatory, and punitive damages.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
For more information, please contact McKenzie Scott PC Outreach Coordinator:
Jason Kitchen at 517-974-4724 or Jkitchen@mckenziescott.com
McKenzie Scott PC is a San Diego-based civil rights and criminal defense firm founded by former federal public defenders Michele A. McKenzie and Tim Scott – two dedicated trial attorneys with over 20 years of experience fighting for the little guy.
Contact Information
Jason Kitchen
McKenzie Scott PC
5179744724
Contact Us
Jason Kitchen
McKenzie Scott PC
5179744724
Contact Us