Distraught 9-1-1 Caller Dies After Deputy Sheriff Reveals Location of Hidden Firearm

Riverside Sheriff's Deputy Engels (who is also named as a defendant) admitted to leaving a voicemail telling Weiss exactly where to find the gun-a .40 semi-automatic handgun that his family had hidden so that he wouldn't hurt himself with it.

After Weiss shot himself in the abdomen, deputies stood formed a perimeter and prevented others from entering the home to render aid. Weiss died at the scene.

Riverside County deputies, including Deputy Engels, had made contact with Weiss the night before his death and were aware that he suffered from mental-health and emotional problems, including severe depression. They were also aware he had been drinking heavily.

Riverside County refuses to provide any meaningful information about the incident, despite multiple written requests from Weiss's surviving family.

Riverside County faces a federal civil rights lawsuit (5:24-cv-00766) filed late last week on behalf of the estate of a Temecula man who died at his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The weapon had been hidden by concerned family members until a Riverside sheriff's deputy disclosed its location to the distraught man in a voicemail. Kurt Weiss, who suffered from depression and had been drinking heavily, had called 9-1-1 four different times the morning of April 11, 2022.The wrongful death complaint, filed by civil rights attorneys Tim Scott and Michelle Angeles from McKenzie Scott PC , alleges that:The complaint seeks general, compensatory, and punitive damages.