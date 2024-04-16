Distraught 9-1-1 Caller Dies After Deputy Sheriff Reveals Location of Hidden Firearm

Riverside County faces a federal civil rights lawsuit (5:24-cv-00766) filed late last week on behalf of the estate of a Temecula man who died at his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The weapon had been hidden by concerned family members until a Riverside sheriff's deputy disclosed its location to the distraught man in a voicemail. Kurt Weiss, who suffered from depression and had been drinking heavily, had called 9-1-1 four different times the morning of April 11, 2022.

The wrongful death complaint, filed by civil rights attorneys Tim Scott and Michelle Angeles from McKenzie Scott PC, alleges that:

  • Riverside Sheriff's Deputy Engels (who is also named as a defendant) admitted to leaving a voicemail telling Weiss exactly where to find the gun-a .40 semi-automatic handgun that his family had hidden so that he wouldn't hurt himself with it.
  • After Weiss shot himself in the abdomen, deputies stood formed a perimeter and prevented others from entering the home to render aid. Weiss died at the scene.
  • Riverside County deputies, including Deputy Engels, had made contact with Weiss the night before his death and were aware that he suffered from mental-health and emotional problems, including severe depression. They were also aware he had been drinking heavily.
  • Riverside County refuses to provide any meaningful information about the incident, despite multiple written requests from Weiss's surviving family.

    • The complaint seeks general, compensatory, and punitive damages.

