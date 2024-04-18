Scottsdale, AZ Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry Collection
April 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFinding Peace through His Love: Prayers for Everyone, a new book by Carol E. Trieckel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Finding Peace through His Love is a compilation of poetic prayers from the heart of Carol E. Trieckel. She hopes that with this book, her readers will come closer to God, and with that, come closer to the truth as well.
About the Author
Author Carol E. Trieckel is retired, living in an independent living community. She enjoys reading, puzzles, writing poems, and playing games with friends. She is the oldest child; she has been married for sixty-six years, with three children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She has been blessed with writing poetry, and is very loyal to her faith.
Finding Peace through His Love: Prayers for Everyone is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (hardback $43.00, eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-145-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/finding-peace-through-his-love-prayers-for-everyone-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/finding-peace-through-his-love-prayers-for-everyone-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
