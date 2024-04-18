Port Arthur, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
April 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Wayne Goes to the Polls, a new book by Regina O. Drake, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Little Wayne Goes to the Polls emphasizes the importance of voting through a delightful story that makes the concept easy for little ones to understand. It shows how families come together to participate in this great American tradition. Author Regina Drake believes it is important to start to educate and create interests in voting at an early age. This story about family reiterates the significance of voting, family, and being a good citizen.
About the Author
Regina Drake enjoys spending time with her family. She volunteers with several organizations and is committed to encouraging young people to value education and civic duty. She loves to read, travel, and listen to music. She believes planting seeds early in life is important; it is important to be inclusive and representation matters.
Little Wayne Goes to the Polls is a 20-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3855-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-wayne-goes-to-the-polls/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-wayne-goes-to-the-polls/
