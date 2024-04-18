Oldsmar, FL Author Publishes Self-Help Book
April 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFreedom Unleashed, a new book by Dennis Brown, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Discover the hidden truths that shape our world and challenge the status quo in this thought-provoking and captivating exploration. Unveil the power dynamics of money and influence, unravel the complexities of harmful worldviews, and embark on a transformative journey toward unity and generational healing. With inspiring stories, profound insights, and practical tools, this book will ignite your curiosity, awaken your consciousness, and leave you craving more. Are you ready to break free from the chains that bind us and unleash the power within? Dive into this eye-opening adventure and embark on a path toward a brighter future.
About the Author
Introducing Dennis Brown, a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience in the IT industry, known for his impactful leadership roles. Dennis has dedicated his career to empowering individuals through dynamic book clubs and forums, igniting their pursuit of leadership excellence. With a deep-seated passion for connecting with people from diverse backgrounds, he wholeheartedly embraces the opportunity to learn and grow from their unique perspectives. Dennis's captivating social experiments and forthcoming book reveal his commitment to personal growth and inspire others to unlock their true potential. Dennis fosters growth, unity, and unwavering support through his leadership, communication, and faith-based teachings.
Freedom Unleashed is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-647-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/freedom-unleashed-challenging-the-worlds-views-and-breaking-barriers/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/freedom-unleashed-challenging-the-worlds-views-and-breaking-barriers/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
