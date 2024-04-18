Norfolk, VA Author Publishes History Book
April 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQueen of Sheeba, a new book by Miriam Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Women are great helpers to help men to reach their top potential.
About the Author
Miriam Robinson started out as an average biblical student, a listener. When she came across the Kings of the Old Testament, she realized it only mentioned there was a woman that visited King Solomon – the Queen of the South. So, she said to herself: the woman had to have a name. That moment started her research, which took her twenty years of hard work.
Queen of Sheeba is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3085-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/queen-of-sheeba/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/queen-of-sheeba/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us