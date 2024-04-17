Coppin State University to Highlight Decades-Long Partnership with Fischer Identity at MEEC

NAPLES, FLORIDA – APRIL 17, 2024 – Coppin State University, renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence, is set to showcase its longstanding collaboration with Fischer Identity, a leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, at the upcoming Maryland Education Enterprise Coalition (MEEC) event sponsored by CDW.For nearly two decades, Coppin State University has leveraged Fischer Identity's cutting-edge IAM solutions to effectively manage user access across diverse populations within its institution. By integrating with various sources of authority and target applications, the university ensures that users only have access aligned with their specific roles, thereby bolstering security and efficiency.One of the key highlights of this collaboration has been Coppin State's adoption of Fischer Identity solutions to empower users in managing their passwords independently, significantly reducing dependence on help desk assistance and enhancing user experience. In 2006, Coppin State University made history by implementing Fischer Identity's solutions on premise and in 2010 they became the inaugural client to transition to the cloud.Attendees will gain valuable insights into the past, present, and future aspects of Coppin State University's Identity and Access Management program. Additionally, an overview of Fischer Identity's solutions will be provided, showcasing its capabilities in addressing the evolving security needs of modern educational institutions."We are proud to support Coppin State University in their mission to enhance security, efficiency, and user empowerment within their institution," said Bryan Leber, VP, Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity. "Our longstanding partnership exemplifies the transformative impact of IAM solutions in the education sector, and we look forward to sharing insights and best practices at the Maryland Education Enterprise Coalition event."The session promises to be an engaging exploration of best practices and innovative solutions in IAM within the educational landscape. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Coppin State University's experiences and gain insights into implementing effective IAM strategies in their respective institutions.Fischer Identity, a visionary leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), is dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions that fortify security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. Our mission is clear: immediate value through IAM excellence. Our vision propels us to be the global IAM leader, pioneering cybersecurity's future. We're committed to a world where organizations navigate the digital realm with confidence, fortified by our innovative, Zero Trust-based solutions. Join us in safeguarding data, elevating user experiences, and achieving operational excellence.