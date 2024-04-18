Bentonville, AR Author Publishes Fiction Novel
April 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVoices that Died Too Soon, a new book by Ken Gilbert, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book features several opposing characters that are all desperately intertwined with music. It takes place in 1988 and is told by the song "Eureka, I Love You," not by one of the characters. The story also covers various decades of music and ties them together in a thoughtful and humorous way.
About the Author
Ken Gilbert was born in Denver, Colorado. He worked in the music industry for over twenty years after starting at a local record store in high school. Since leaving the music industry, he's worked in CPG for various Fortune 500 companies. He's happily divorced with two adult children. He has an undergraduate degree and an MBA from Regis University and currently resides in Eugene, Oregon.
Voices that Died Too Soon is a 342-page hardback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3172-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/voices-that-died-too-soon-track-one-eureka-i-love-you-hb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/voices-that-died-too-soon-track-one-eureka-i-love-you-hb/
