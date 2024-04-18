New York, NY Author & Playwright Publishes a Play in Three Acts
April 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoments: A Play in Three Acts, a new book by Matt Smith, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Moments presents three pairs of people in three different types of relationships - two strangers, a mother and a father, and a sister and a brother - in highly relatable circumstances, each of the individual scenes linked by a common theme. Equally humorous and heartwarming, the play examines the human condition, how far we'd go for one another, and how a little love can change everything.
Moments premiered in July 2014 at Manhattan Repertory Theatre in New York, NY, as part of that company's Summer Playwriting Festival. Actors Linda Blackstock, Doug Hartwyk, Taylor Kate Manns, Lennon Roberto and playwright Matt Smith rounded out the cast.
About the Author
Matt Smith is a New York-based theatre and entertainment writer. His work, ranging from short interviews and listicles to lengthier features and reviews, has appeared within a wide variety of theatrical publications, including online at Playbill.com, BroadwayWorld.com, TheaterPizzazz.com and StageBuddy.com, and in print in CityGuide Magazine.
Throughout his career, Smith has also worked extensively in stage management, as an editor, as an actor, and as a production assistant. For more information, visit www.mattsmiththeatre.com.
Moments is his professional playwriting debut.
Moments: A Play in Three Acts is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-629-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moments-a-play-in-three-acts/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/moments-a-play-in-three-acts/
