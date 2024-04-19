Mount Pleasant, PA Author Publishes MC Romance Novel
April 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGodiva: Bad Ass Biker Bitches Series: Book I, a new book by Darlene Mellors, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My name is Godiva Radcliffe and my code name is Goddess. The past sixteen years, I have lived my life on the edge. Today my unit retired from the military, after serving in a top secret special forces unit of five badass bitches. With the military in our past, we have to move onto the next stage of our lives… as civilians. After all the years together, our unit has decided that we should start our new life together. Over the years, the girls and I built a bond and have become a family. We agree to relocate to a small town in Western Pennsylvania, a place one of us grew up. Each one of us has a unique skill that makes our unit strong. All of us are beautiful, but we aren't the angels we appear to be.
My entire life, all I've ever known is violence, pain, and disappointment from men. Until the day I walk into a brick house of muscle. From the moment I look up into his sky blue eyes, I know that resisting him will be senseless. His arrogant and dominating personality leaves me wanting to submit to him unlike my everyday life as a former squad leader. For the first time in almost twenty years, I find myself wanting to give myself to a man. After one day of earth shattering bliss, my life changes, in a heartbeat, into sheer terror. The man who violated me all those years ago finds me and kidnaps me.
Justice (Ice) Stryker is a retired marine and the current President of the Devil Dawgs MC. He loves his bar and club, and is highly respected amongst his brothers. He doesn't do relationships. Every woman he's known has always had an agenda. They only want him for his status or his rocker. What he really wants is a woman who will challenge him. A woman that is hot as hell, strong, independent, and respects the club's code and his brothers. No woman has ever met his high standards. Until the day a short, sandy blonde haired woman taps him on the shoulder and tells him off. Something a woman has ever done. One look at her, his sister's friend, he can't stop thinking about the curvy, green-eyed beauty with the smart ass mouth. Having her just once in his bed, he knows once will never be enough. Finding himself wanting to change his status for her. He starts to unravel when she is kidnapped. His sister informs him about her damaged trust in men. It doesn't matter to him. He's no saint either. He will stop at nothing to get her back.
About the Author
Darlene Mellors loves to hang out with her friends and play darts. She runs a small bar in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, with her husband of 30 years. When she's not at the bar, you can find her floating down the river, traveling to play darts, or relaxing in her pool at home.
Godiva: Bad Ass Biker Bitches Series: Book I is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4428-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/godiva-bad-ass-biker-bitches-series-book-i/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/godiva-bad-ass-biker-bitches-series-book-i/
