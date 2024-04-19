South Milwaukee, WI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMind Games, a new book by Heather Clark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mind Games is a collection of poems inspired by the deep-rooted emotions people often are unable to control or are capable of feeling too strongly or sometimes not nearly enough. These words are a reminder that as we evolve throughout our lives, at times it will hurt worse than anything we thought possible, but that's okay because we still were present to experience those moments as well as the ones that warmed and opened our hearts like no other. When reading Mind Games, the author wants readers to feel connected, for even the briefest moment, to see into someone else's life and not feel alone, to know there are others feeling the same and who still persevere. The greatest message in these words is a reminder that the greatest power we have is to be true to ourselves.
About the Author
Heather Clark was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Growing up she was always immersed in the arts, literature, and nature. At a young age, Clark was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder. Due to her age, she did not know how to deal with or handle her feelings in the best way and writing soon became an outlet to accept the things that she didn't think she could talk about. Through the process of writing, Clark realized she wasn't alone. As she put her words to paper, she realized how important words can be to others. Not only was Clark allowing herself to feel and process, but she could potentially help others know they aren't alone either.
Mind Games is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-435-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mind-games/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mind-games/
