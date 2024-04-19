Green Bay, WI Author Publishes "Letters Home from College"
April 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Freshman Year of College (1964), a new book by John J Dwyer III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"I was eighteen years old when I entered college. Fifty-six years later I found out my mother kept all my letters from my freshman year of college, thirty-seven in all.
The letters, like the Phoenix, deserve to soar again.
If you are a baby boomer, perhaps these letters will evoke memories of your sixties.
Starting with Letter One, I am sharing all thirty-seven letters, printed exactly as they were written in 1964–'65. Warts and all.
Mistakes in grammar as well. Some random, wandering sentences. Spelling mistakes and curious punctuation errors. I definitely have a propensity to over punctuate.
The book is organized by chapters labeled as Letters and letters in chronological order. You will be reading exactly what Jack and Genevieve read so many years ago.
They were my parents."
My Freshman Year of College (1964) is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-474-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-freshman-year-of-college-1964-off-to-a-rocky-start/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-freshman-year-of-college-1964-off-to-a-rocky-start/
