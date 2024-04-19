Austintown, OH Author Publishes Mystery Novel
April 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Murder at Sandbury, a new book by Bob Whited, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the up-and-coming town of Sandbury, the young, beautiful, and successful Nora Brightmeyer works at Electro Motors, a cutting-edge manufacturer of electric vehicles. Recently divorced, Nora has once again found love in Dr. Allen Sweeney, a dentist in town. Nora has finally opened herself up to the new relationship, and after falling madly in love, Allen plans to propose, but tragedy intervenes.
What follows is a murder that shakes the town of Sandbury and its residents. Tasked with a confounding case with seemingly no leads, the Sandbury Police Department has no choice but to accept help from the renowned private investigator Jake Munro. The eyes of Sandbury are on the detectives, desperately hoping that they will find the murderer and bring him to justice-and make their beloved town safe again.
About the Author
Bob Whited was born in the small town of Bridgeburg in Western Pennsylvania located in Armstrong County. He is a veteran of the US Navy (1960-64) and also a retiree of General Motors. In the past, he served as District Governor of Lions Club International and has been a Charter member of the Austintown Lions Club since 1977. He has worked as a reporter and a columnist for several local newspapers and has authored two other books: "Navy Grass" and "A History of Bridgeburg and Its People." Whited has been married to his wife, Joyce, for 56 years. They have 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Murder at Sandbury is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-672-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-murder-at-sandbury/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-murder-at-sandbury/
