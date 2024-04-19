Sun City, CA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
April 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Swans at Tualoa, a new book by Julian Quarles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. "Compelling … a rare work of the imagination" from THE SWANS AT TUALOA.
And so he had come to the land Tualoa, its tapering mountains a brilliant green. Spoonbill and osprey, sandpiper, heron, the yellow-bellied sunbirds fringing the shore. What except this, this faraway land with the charm of a tale? They spent afternoons at Little Marquis away from the eyes of the elder Su'uni. The nectarine lands dropped into the sea, her blue-run chambers swollen with worm. A series of clouds bunched over the west. He may have remembered a scene from Simoon, the world immense with its moments of gladness. The purposes of heaven lay before them that day. It came on a wind, to the island places, Alisi, Croyenne and Île des pengouins . . .
Recovered papers at an eastern university lead to a narrative spanning a century - a British boarding school, a New England academy, two world wars through the Pacific and Burma, finally the solace of grassed Arkansas and rural New Hampshire. A young man must discover through time and chance, passion and violence, much about his earth. Framed with imagery of continental birdlife, and suggesting the life of his friend Richard Trellimont, the tale is the story of a writer's own being and coming of age.
About the Author
Julian Quarles was a Peace Corps instructor in the Caribbean. He taught English in American Samoa, New Mexico, Grenada, Jamaica, Alaska, Florida and California. He has published two volumes of poetry, Foxfire and Hampshire County.
The Swans at Tualoa is a 562-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (hardback $44.00, eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-381-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-swans-at-tualoa-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-swans-at-tualoa/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
