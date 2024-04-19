Mount Vernon, WA Author Publishes Action-Filled Suspense Novel
A year earlier, Derek Riley, a former special operations Marine, had been working for the Department of Energy. His unique job assignment had him crossing paths with Doctor Susan Parker, an established professor of anthropology for Washington State University. His life was turned upside down when a sadistic government agent gave him an order he could not fulfil. Framed for murder, their lives became thrust together when this unlikely couple were forced to go on the run. Not only was every federal and state law enforcement agency looking for them, but they were also being hunted by a secret group of government assassins.
Having gone into hiding, Derek and Susan nearly disappeared. That is, when one mistake caught up with them. Now, faced with a choice between a lifetime in prison, or working for the same people who had them framed, they have few alternatives. To secure their freedoms, and prevent a world-wide catastrophe, they must risk everything, including each other.
Kyle Hiller has been actively involved in the military, law enforcement, special operations, and intelligence communities for forty years. Hiller has traveled to over fifty different countries on five separate continents, mostly in support of government activities. He has fought in two different wars, conducted hostage rescue operations, arrested numerous violent predatory criminals, and worked in a Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), conducting foreign counterintelligence (FCI) and counterterrorism (CT) actions. Hiller has held concurrent Top Secret (SCI, SI, TK, and Gamma) and "Q" level clearances. He currently holds the rank of Colonel and leads a team of specialized instructors tasked with training a highly capable tactical unit. Hiller resides in the Pacific Northwest with his wife and family.
Hiller previously published the first Derek Riley novel, The Spotted Owl, in 2021. Check out the author's website: https://www.kylehiller.com/.
End Game: A Derek Riley Novel is a 536-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (hardcover $39.00, eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-567-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
