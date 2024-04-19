Maricopa, AZ Author Publishes Faith-Based Journal
April 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I" Journal, a new book by Dr. Shirley Smith-Hill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"I" Journal is a unique, faith-based journal dedicated to helping someone change their way of thinking. Complete with exercises to encourage introspection, "I" Journal focuses on making a commitment to the self to guide self-change.
About the Author
Dr. Shirley Smith-Hill started out by working and volunteering in the community. She attended Temple University and received a Bachelor degree in Social Work. She then went on to receive a Master's degree in Urban Education. After many years of working in the behavioral health field, Dr. Smith-Hill decided that she wanted to further her education and pursued a Ph.D., in criminal justice. Many of her clients could not make a commitment to themselves and continued their high-risk behaviors, which led to self-harming behaviors. "I" Journal helps with extenuating and ceasing behaviors.
"I" Journal is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-453-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-journal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-journal/
