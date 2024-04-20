San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
April 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDemolition Man: +9 Short Stories, a new book by David J. Sherman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Enter the world of David J. Sherman, a home improvement center employee who's had his share of challenging customers.
His outlook on life is always positive and humorous, which is why he's able to take customer difficulties, insults, and discourtesy and turn them into a series of laugh-out-loud stories that are sure to change the way you think about top-notch customer service!
About the Author
David J. Sherman is a lover of rock music, dancing, and keeping people laughing. He's always looking forward to the next experience in life and enjoys inspiring others to do the same.
David hopes people remember that every single soul on this planet has a journey and it is different for every single soul.
Demolition Man: +9 Short Stories is a 84-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-027-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/demolition-man-9-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/demolition-man-9-short-stories/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
