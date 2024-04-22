New management for the EUTOP Group

Munich, Germany - Stefan Mappus is the new Managing Director of the EUTOP Group. Together with long-standing Managing Director Christian Schaufler, he will manage the fortunes of the Group from now on. Stefan Mappus is responsible for EUTOP's client business as a member of the management board and thus brings his wealth of experience in politics, administration and business directly to the benefit of EUTOP's clients.After completing an apprenticeship as an industrial business manager at Standard Elektrik Lorenz AG and completing his military service, Stefan Mappus studied economics and social sciences at the University of Hohenheim, where he afterwards became a research assistant. After his election to the state parliament of Baden-Württemberg in 1996, he gave up his professional career in sales at Siemens AG and went into politics full-time. From 1998 to 2011, he was State Secretary, then Minister, CDU parliamentary group leader, State Chairman of the CDU Baden-Württemberg and finally Minister President of the State of Baden-Württemberg. Since 2012, after he left active politics, Stefan Mappus initially worked as an advisor to the Management Board of pmOne AG. Between 2015 and 2023, he was a member of the Management Board of pmOne AG and held the position of Group CFO from 2017 to 2023.Prof Dr Klemens Joos, founder, shareholder and Chairman of the Advisory Board of the EUTOP Group, sees this appointment as the next step in EUTOP's special market positioning: "With the appointment of the former Minister President of Baden-Württemberg, the EUTOP Group is significantly strengthening its ability to continue to support its clients with excellence in the field of process-oriented political representation of interests."Since 1990, the EUTOP Group - now with over 150 employees and structural advisors – has been supporting the work of interest groups of private companies, associations and organizations at the institutions of the European Union and selected EU member states as a structural process partner. In addition to the client's content competence, EUTOP provides the process structure competence, perspective change competence and process support competence that is now indispensable for successful representation of interests.Copyright Image: Laurence Chaperon / Editorial use of this picture is free of charge. Please quote the source.