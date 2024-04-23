Rochester, MN Author Publishes Suspense Novel
April 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInto the Fire, a new book by A.C. Watson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Into the Fire, we meet a young man who endured abuse as a boy and found his own way to deal with the pain and shame of it. He begins to seek out people who prey on the weak and makes them pay the ultimate price for their sins. He has a special way to dispose of the evidence and takes a particular joy in watching it.
Into the Fire shows the reader that nothing is impossible to overcome, no matter how you choose to deal with the pain, and life can shine light on the darkest side of ourselves.
About the Author
A.C. Watson grew up on the southeast coast of North Carolina. An avid reader, lifelong surfer, and lover of the outdoors, he has read books in almost every genre and has a particular love of crime and mystery books. His favorite authors include Robert Ludlum, Stephen King, Lee Child, and Madeleine L'Engle, and is also a fan of some upcoming authors, including Liz Lawson, Dante Medema, Tara Jade Brown, and Keeley Webb.
A.C. currently lives in Southeastern Minnesota with his wife and their gray tabby fur baby, Purls. He began his healthcare career as a patient care assistant, and is currently working in sports medicine and orthopedics. He is currently working on a partner novella to Into the Fire and three other books, including a mystery and two children's books.
Into the Fire is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2464-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/into-the-fire/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/into-the-fire/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
