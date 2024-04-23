Aptos, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
April 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDemitra's Number System, a new book by Demitra Douglas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Demitra's Number System explores the beautifully pervasive nature of numbers and how they shape our reality. By learning to navigate the numeric realms, we can understand the journey that is spiritual ascension. Based on her own observations and experience, Demitra has shared her own unique means of deciphering. By spirit directing her attention at just the right moment, paired with a mind capable of detecting patterns, her system was born.
Humankind too often gets stuck in repetitive cycles due to an inability to recognize our own shortcomings and ineffective way of navigating scenarios and relationships. With Demitra's Number System, one can learn what is holding them back or receive confirmation when energies are moving or shifting productively.
Demitra's Number System promotes growth, a concept that is always relevant. The system is remarkably accurate and easy to follow. Numerology no longer has to be an elusive esoteric concept. Now it can become a daily practice implemented by the masses.
It is the author's hope that readers will reconnect with God by studying and applying this unique numerology system. Demitra hopes they will learn to recognize a divine presence in everything they do and will no longer feel alone. When you learn what numbers represent, you can see God everywhere.
About the Author
Demitra Douglas is a 31-year-old spiritual counselor, teacher, and numerologist. She is also an animal lover who enjoys nature, music, traveling inward, and mastering the arts of ascension and descension. This incarnation, her passion and purpose is helping others transmute their darkness.
Demitra's Number System is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-189-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/demitras-number-system-numerology-perfected/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/demitras-number-system-numerology-perfected/
