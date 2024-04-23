Kipnuk, AK Author Publishes Children's Book
April 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAvoid Angry Alligators, a new book by D. R. Wright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Avoid Angry Alligators is a self-love journey through the alphabet with wise suggestions on finding your way.
Caution: Reading this every day may have a positive effect on your outlook on life!
About the Author
D. R. Wright is a traveling teacher, substitute teacher, and lover of all things math or art related. She is grateful to be here and wants to share her joy with friends and strangers. Kindness is the best medicine.
Avoid Angry Alligators is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-011-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/avoid-angry-alligators-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/avoid-angry-alligators-pb/
