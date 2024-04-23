Mount Pleasant, MI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDark Dreams, a new book by Regina Schmidt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dark Dreams is a collection of free verse poetry stemming from Regina Schmidt's childhood. Formerly quite shy about her writing, Schmidt finds strength in sharing her poetry, and hopes readers in similar situations will also find strength and power in the poems within this collection.
About the Author
Regina Schmidt is a caregiver to her son and a CNA, lending a listening ear to dementia patients. When she is not working, Schmidt enjoys crafting, taking photos, fishing, walking, bike riding, and attempting to understand her son's video games. His excitement always makes Schmidt's day.
Dark Dreams is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-009-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dark-dreams/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dark-dreams/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
