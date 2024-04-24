Lakeland, FL Author Publishes Autobiography
April 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Great Depression: Mental Health, a new book by Jacqueline Ivey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jacqueline Ivey is a retired teacher and author of Book of Original Poems and Memoirs. She taught at the Campbell Senior High and Turie T. Small Elementary School in Daytona Beach, Florida; Gra-Mar and Haynes Elementary Schools in Nashville, Tennessee, Firestone, Barber, Fraunfelter and Henry Elementary Schools in Akron, Ohio; and she completed her teaching career after a twenty-three-year stint at the Lakeland Highlands Middle School in Lakeland, Florida.
Jacqueline's colorful The Great Depression: Mental Health draws from her own personal experience of clinical depression during her marriage to the late Mark Ivey III, Phar mD, M.D, and while caring for her loving husband, whose physical health was steadily deteriorating. She could not accept the reality that he might succumb to death at an early age.
Jacqueline is a Christian, a widow, mother, former teacher and author. She attended Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University and graduated from Bethune-Cookman College, the now Bethune-Cookman University. She also took a writing course at Warner University in Lake Wales, Florida.
She, too, has traveled extensively, visiting many parts of North America, South America, the Far East of East Asia, Northeastern Africa and Western Europe. She enjoys gardening, sewing and playing the piano.
The Great Depression: Mental Health is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-345-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-great-depression-mental-health/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-great-depression-mental-health/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us