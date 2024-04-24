Washington, WI Author Publishes Biography of Spiritual Pioneer
April 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalking the Path, a new book by Robert Mazibuko, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Dr. Michael Frederick Walker was born in Australia and moved to the United States to study for a Ph.D. in Mathematics. In the United States, he met the Bahá'í Faith. Soon after graduating, he moved to South Africa as a pioneer for the Bahá'í Faith. At his pioneering post, he served as a Coordinator on the Literature Committee, translating Bahá'í Writings into South African languages. During that time, Dr. Walker, or "Mike Walker," as he was known to his friends, also served as the Recording Secretary of the National Spiritual Assembly of South Africa, an administrative body in the Bahá'í Faith.
Michael Walker passed on at his pioneering post in 2021 and is buried in South Africa as one of several pioneers whose many efforts played a crucial role in establishing the Bahá'í Faith in that country. This book is written by a friend who met him on his arrival in South Africa in 1969s.
Walking the Path is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-543-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/walking-the-path/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/walking-the-path/
