Goodyear, AZ Author Publishes Horror Book
April 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDown by the Hollow Creek, a new book by Adrian Candelaria, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Eighteen-year-old Mark is the loner in his high school. His only joy comes in the form of drawing his own manga, and the beautiful, popular Elisa. As a new loner enters the school, Mark and his new friend Tim quickly become friends, bonding over their lonely experiences.
With some convincing from Tim, Mark enters the mysterious, abandoned Cooper home. As their teenage adventure quickly turns into a nightmare, Mark and Tim decide to burn down the house, so no one ever has to face the horrific creature inside. What they don't realize is that the evil resides in the rubble, waiting inside a mask for someone to pick it up, and unleash it unto the world.
A gripping horror, Down by the Hollow Creek is a nightmare-inducing mystery with twists and turns around every corner.
About the Author
Adrian Candelaria, thirty-one, is currently attending their local community college to receive a degree in Elementary Education.
When not studying or writing horror, Candelaria enjoys going to the gym, hiking, and reading horror books and manga.
Down by the Hollow Creek is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-474-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/down-by-the-hollow-creek/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/down-by-the-hollow-creek/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
