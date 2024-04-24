Toledo, OH Author Publishes Book about a Baby Mammal
April 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrowing Up Tapir, a new book by Ji Exe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing Up Tapir follows a newborn tapir as he experiences the world and learns how to navigate it and all its wonders of new sights, sounds, smells, and creatures.
Growing Up Tapir is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-772-4 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/growing-up-tapir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/growing-up-tapir/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
