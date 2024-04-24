Elgin, IL Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
April 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Secret Room: Sunflower Chronicles Book 1, a new book by J H Trembley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sunflower Chronicles begins a journey into the sun.
Benjamin and his friends discover a secret room in the attic above his bedroom. And within, a quantum computer who leads them into the fourth dimension. The boys attempt to survive in school and on the streets as they fight to overcome the problems of adolescence while discovering the secrets of the universe within Benjimin's own home. Their journey takes them to a silo in Oregon, where they are transported to the dark side of the moon. Throughout each step, a US marshal, believing the boys are terrorists, is hot on their trail.
Trigger Warnings: Sexual Abuse and Abuse of Power
About the Author
J H Trembley graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College. He now lives in Elgin, Illinois, near his family. In his spare time, he enjoys writing, reading, and completing crossword puzzles.
The Secret Room: Sunflower Chronicles Book 1 is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-649-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-secret-room-sunflower-chronicles-book-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-secret-room-sunflower-chronicles-book-1/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us