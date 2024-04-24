International Lawyers Network Announces the Launch of Comprehensive Data Protection Guide
April 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network is pleased to announce the release of its latest initiative, the ILN Data Protection Guide. Developed by our cybersecurity and data privacy experts, this comprehensive guide offers valuable insights into data protection regulations across multiple jurisdictions.
The Data Protection Guide provides an in-depth analysis of governing legislation, scope of application, legislative framework, data processing requirements, data providers' rights and duties, regulatory authorities, consequences of non-compliance, and more. Whether you're a business owner, legal professional, or industry stakeholder, this guide serves as a valuable resource for navigating the complex landscape of data privacy laws and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
"We are excited to launch the Data Protection Guide as part of our ongoing commitment to promoting data privacy best practices," said the ILN's Executive Director, Lindsay Griffiths, and the guide's editor. "We believe that this guide will empower organizations to navigate data protection regulations and safeguard sensitive information effectively."
The Data Protection Guide is now available for download: https://bit.ly/ILNDataProtection
For more information about the Data Protection Guide or to schedule an interview with any of the guide's authors, please contact Lindsay Griffiths at lindsaygriffiths@iln.com.
About the Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Group
Co-chaired by Jim Giszczak of McDonald Hopkins and Stuart Gerson of Epstein Becker & Green, the Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Specialty Group provides an international platform for enhanced communication, enabling all of its members to easily service the needs of their clients requiring advice. The group boasts a wealth of experience advising clients on best practices for data privacy, security, storage, and disposal, and specializes in coaching clients through the rapidly changing state, federal, international, and industry privacy and breach notification laws. The lawyers in the ILN are equipped to provide client support during investigations by state and federal regulators, and they have significant experience in both litigation prosecution and defense.
About the Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group
Co-chaired by Alishan Naqvee of LexCounsel in New Delhi and Gaurav Bhalla of Ahlawat & Associates in New Delhi the TMT Group provides a platform for communication on current legal issues, best practices, and trends in technology, media, and telecom (TMT).
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016, 2017, 2022, and 2023 they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, increasing this ranking in 2021 to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us