Johnson City, TN Author Publishes Mystery Novel
April 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoonlight By Me, a new book by Kevin P. Runion, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After taking a seemingly harmless walk in the mountains of Appalachia late one night, Devin and Jess become entangled in a web of horrendous murders, only to learn that they revolve around the slaughtered victims more than they could have imagined. With the mystery of what is real or fake, their world is set to change as a monster lurks in the shadows of their small town.
About the Author
Kevin P. Runion has been in the medical field for more than a decade and received his paramedic licensure and a bachelor's degree in psychology. One of his hobbies is riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle through the mountains of east Tennessee. He is from the small town of Erwin, Tennessee, which is the premise for the book. Runion is married and is a step-father to five amazing kids, all of whom are grown with the exception of one.
Moonlight By Me is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-830-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moonlight-by-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moonlight-by-me/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
