Astoria, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
April 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoonbathing, a new book by Tamima Tabussum Khadir, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Childhood memories can sometimes feel like magic, especially to a young woman returning with her parents and baby brother to her birth country to visit family there.
Moonbathing explores her vivid memories of childhood, memories of her large and loud extended family, cousins, aunts, uncles, and her beloved grandmother. Memories of how stars filled the night sky and the family gathered in the courtyard on bamboo mats for ghost stories beneath a bright moon. Memories of the hot, humid weather and the colorful hand fans the women use to keep it at bay. In her tiny New York City apartment, she can't see the stars at night. But she may discover that much has changed in Grandmother's world, or at least, her perception of it. Read how she makes new memories and carry them with her when she and her family return to the city.
About the Author
Tamima Tabussum Khadir is Bengali American and part of an underrepresented community in the literary field but a growing population in America. She was raised in New York City. She has a goal to add diversity to the field of children's books. As a public school teacher, Khadir knows in recent years there has been a big push for diversity in the literacy field. Classrooms all over the city and country want books that reflect the students in their school. Khadir loves animals, writing, daydreaming, and attempting to cook. The best parts of her life are her students and her husband, who is her best friend and biggest supporter.
Moonbathing is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-372-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moonbathing/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moonbathing/
