El Segundo, CA Author Publishes Educational Book
April 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUlu's Maze: Upgrading Education, a new book by Ata Yavuzer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What is the most valuable resource for a civilization? I'm here to argue that the least wrong answer to that question is people. Education is how you improve the quality of the most valuable resource for a civilization. Covering theory, classes, exams, questions, and even experiments, I discuss novel ideas on how to improve education and make it more suitable for the 21st century.
About the Author
My name is Ata Yavuzer, and I enjoy improving things. I'm 24 years old and have spent more than 50% of my life within the same occupation: student. Therefore, what better place to start than education.
Ulu's Maze: Upgrading Education is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-588-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ulus-maze-upgrading-education/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ulus-maze-upgrading-education/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
