Columbia, SC Author Publishes Spiritual Self-Help Book
April 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChasing Hope: A Nurse's Reflections on Healing and Hope, a new book by Dr. Carolyn Swinton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Chasing Hope: A Nurse's Reflections on Healing and Hope takes a unique approach to self-improvement through family, spirituality, and reflection. This uplifting and thought-provoking collection is sure to inspire its readers to start the journey to a better life. Each reflection starts with an inspirational quote and then proceeds with a life lesson given from the author. The reader will be left with a message of hope in an often troubled world.
About the Author
Dr. Carolyn Swinton is the CEO and Founder of Reveille Exectutive Coaching & Consulting Services. She is a doctor of nursing practice (DNP) with over 30 years of experience, most of which have been as a C-Suite Nurse Executive. She is a certifed coach for personal and professional mastery and a health care consultant. She serves on several boards whose missions are to support housing security, financial stability, and the opportunity to earn a living wage.
She is married to John and has a daughter Cara. She enjoys reading, traveling, music, and spending time with her family.
Chasing Hope: A Nurse's Reflections on Healing and Hope is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-434-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at
https://dorrancepressroom.com/chasing-hope-a-nurses-reflections-on-healing-and-hope/
or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/chasing-hope-a-nurses-reflections-on-healing-and-hope/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
