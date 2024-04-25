Miami Lakes, FL Author Publishes Novel
April 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnwilling Prisoner of Intriguing Love, a new book by Blue Flame, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being kidnapped by a famous tennis player, one woman finds herself trapped in a nightmare. Terrified and confused as to what her fate will hold, she must fight to save her life and her sanity.
About the Author
Blue Flame is a native of Cuba.
Unwilling Prisoner of Intriguing Love is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-115-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unwilling-prisoner-of-intriguing-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unwilling-prisoner-of-intriguing-love/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us