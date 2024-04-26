Pawtucket, RI Author Publishes Book for Teachers of Black Children
April 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCurriculum for Black Parents: A Guide for Group Facilitators, a new book by Yejide Muhammad, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Curriculum for Black Parents is an instructional curriculum for teachers and childhood education professionals who facilitate parenting groups on how best to raise, nurture, support, and care for their children. Unlike most parenting curricula, Curriculum for Black Parents acknowledges how racism and racial injustice affect Black parents and Black children, highlighting the fears and struggles that are particular to Black families.
About the Author
Yejide Muhammad was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts and grew up in Boston. She attended the University of Massachusetts, and graduated earning a master's degree in education in the field of Counseling Psychology. She holds two licenses as a professional counselor, LADC1 and LCDP. Muhammad started her own private practice providing non-traditional counseling that includes a cultural and spiritual approach, specifically aiding African American communities and families. Muhammad is a mother of three adult sons.
Curriculum for Black Parents: A Guide for Group Facilitators is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7243-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/curriculum-for-black-parents-a-guide-for-group-facilitators/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/curriculum-for-black-parents-a-guide-for-group-facilitators/
