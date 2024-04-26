Herriman, UT Author Publishes Children's Book
April 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOl' Blue a new book by Diane Hunter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Ol' Blue, a bluejay and a grandma try to find the best thing for Ol' Blue to eat. The bluejay is actually based on a real bluejay that Kara Lawrence and her grandma would take care of.
About the Author
Kara Lawrence is a 25-year-old girl from Utah who has a large interest in animals. She is an only child between her parents, but she does have 4 half-brothers and one-half sister. She is currently a supervisor at America First Credit Union and when she is not working, she is playing video games, being with her dogs and singing.
Ol' Blue is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardback $34.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-277-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ol-blue-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ol-blue-pb/
