Raleigh, NC Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoetry from the Other Side, a new book by Dr. Lynn Bruce McNeely, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poetry from the Other Side is the product of 50 years' worth of experiences–experiences Dr. Lynn Bruce McNeely believes we all have. May we all find ourselves within the pages of this poetry collection.
About the Author
Dr. Lynn Bruce McNeely was truly blessed by having a wonderful, perhaps extraordinary, set of parents. They urged him on through Wake Forest College, then the Medical College of Virginia.
McNeely's father loved the outdoors, so that every Saturday afternoon he and his father would head to an old farm to explore the fields and woods filled with great oaks, squirrels, and the occasional red-tailed hawk sailing by. Over many years, McNeely took mental snapshots of old people on the farm, sunrises and sunsets, and small fields of two foot tall pines into which tiny spiders would spin fragile webs overnight to be adorned by frost, creating strings of diamonds decorating the little trees at first light.
All of these magical moments turned into fascinating mosaics, which became Poetry from the Other Side.
Poetry from the Other Side is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardback $24.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-407-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poetry-from-the-other-side-poetry-from-the-other-side-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poetry-from-the-other-side-pb/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
