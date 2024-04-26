Saint Cloud, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Full Moon Hello, a new book by S. Ross, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Full Moon Hello is a sweet poem for children about the beauty of the Moon's reflected light shining from above. Both young and old will find delight in this ode to the Moon as well as a lesson on the lunar cycle through educational tidbits interspersed between stanzas.
About the Author
A Full Moon Hello is the first published work of S. Ross, who has always had a deep love for reading and is never far from her local library. She was inspired to write A Full Moon Hello when she and her daughter were looking out at the night sky and were delighted to say hello to the full moon on a clear night.
S. Ross and her husband have been married for almost a decade and have two children together.
A Full Moon Hello is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7161-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-full-moon-hello/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-full-moon-hello/
